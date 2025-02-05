Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

'Wow, it's just awful' - Man Utd ripped to shreds by former double-winning defender who gives bleak 'big, long trail of misery' summary of Red Devils' plight

Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueR. Amorim

Manchester United are enduring a “long trail of misery”, says Paul Parker, with the former defender admitting that life at Old Trafford is “awful”.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Red Devils struggling for consistency
  • Has been the case for more than a decade
  • Loyal fan base is beginning to get 'bored'
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match