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Grafica CM Italia Irlanda del Nord 16 9 calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti

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World Cup play-offs: Italy v Northern Ireland LIVE at 8.45 pm

Italy vs Northern Ireland
Italy
Northern Ireland
World Cup Qualification UEFA

The Azzurri face the play-off semi-final for a place at the 2026 World Cup

Italy face Northern Ireland in the semi-final of the play-offs for a place at the World Cup, which will be held this summer in the USA, Canada and Mexico. At stake is a place in the final, to be played away against either Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina, to secure qualification and return to the World Cup for the first time in 12 years. In the event of defeat, there will still be a friendly against the loser of the other semi-final.


The national teams led by Rino Gattuso and Michael O’Neill face off this evening at 8.45 pm at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia in Bergamo.

ITALY v NORTHERN IRELAND

Goalscorers:


  • GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS

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  • OFFICIAL LINE-UPS AND MATCH REPORT

    ITALY v NORTHERN IRELAND

    Goalscorers:


    ITALY (3-5-2): Donnarumma; Mancini, Bastoni, Calafiori; Politano, Barella, Locatelli, Tonali, Dimarco; Retegui, Kean. Manager: Gattuso.


    NORTHERN IRELAND (3-5-2): Hazard; McNair, McConville, Brown; Hume, Lyons, McDonnell, Galbraith, Lewis; Price, Donley. Manager: O'Neill.


    Referee:

    Bookings:

    Sent off:


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World Cup Qualification UEFA
Italy crest
Italy
ITA
Northern Ireland crest
Northern Ireland
NIR