AFP
World Cup tears! Neymar ‘cried all night’ while wife Bruna Biancardi slept after earning emotional recall to Brazil squad
The star's emotional night
At a publicity event held in Sao Paulo, Neymar shared intimate details of how he reacted to the final list of selected players. The striker confessed that it took a while for it to sink in and that the emotional impact kept him awake for hours, reflecting on the arduous path he traveled to be among those chosen again.
"I went to sleep at 6:30 or 7:00 in the morning, watching all the videos. I couldn't stop crying all night. I was there with my wife and daughters, sleeping in the same bed. They were sleeping, and I was crying watching each video, because it wasn't easy," said Neymar, detailing the sleepless and emotional night he spent with Bruna Biancardi and their children.
- AFP
Overcoming challenges and the weight of the jersey
Representing Brazil in another World Cup carries immense symbolic weight for the player, especially after the physical challenges and uncertainties that have surrounded his career in recent years. Neymar didn't hide that the return process was painful, but extremely rewarding given the goal achieved.
"It was difficult, it was hard, but in the end it was worth it. It was worth it to feel this affection, this emotion, this feeling of being Brazilian and representing each one of you in a World Cup," said the striker.
Promise of total commitment at the World Cup
With his focus now entirely on physical and technical preparation, Neymar thanked the millions of followers who supported him. He sees this call-up as one of the most significant moments of his life, promising to honor the chance given to him by the Italian coach in charge of the Selecao.
"I thank all of Brazil for their support, their encouragement, and their reactions, which were wonderful. It will be a very special day, one that I will cherish for the rest of my life," concluded the star player.
- Daily Star
Injury setback for the Selecao talisman
But Brazil will have to play the waiting game to find out if Neymar will be available for the final warm-up games before the World Cup. The veteran forward, continues to be a central figure for his country, but this latest physical setback has cast a shadow over their immediate tournament preparations. Neymar suffered an edema that is causing swelling in his right calf during Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Coritiba. While he has been working hard to maintain fitness since returning to domestic football in Brazil, the timing of this muscular issue is far from ideal as the global showpiece approaches.