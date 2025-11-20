Getty Images Sport
'My journal says I'm going to the World Cup' - Callum Wilson insists he can make Thomas Tuchel's England squad despite not playing for Three Lions since 2023
A journal full of targets
Wilson keeps a daily notebook filled with ambitions. One of them is 100 Premier League goals. It is that stubborn self-belief that saw him turn down eye-watering offers from Saudi Arabia last summer. Instead of chasing the last big contract, he joined West Ham, determined to reach the century mark in English football and extend his Premier League legacy. And his more pressing target is to catch the attention of Tuchel.
Wilson said: "I have 100 goals, that’s written down. Personal targets that I want to achieve in terms of what’s happened over the last few years, not playing as much as I like, games I want to be involved in and how many that is and being available. There’s a World Cup coming up. I still, in my head, will believe until the final squad that if I have a run of games, I can put my best foot forward.
"The last time we went to the World Cup, I’d written there about that. Everyone said, ‘Oh, what are you doing in the winter break when the World Cup’s coming?' My journal says I’m going to the World Cup. Because some people think I’m deluded. That’s the problem. When you actually believe in yourself so much, people think you’re borderline delusional. But there’s people that have been with me throughout my career that have seen me say something and I’ve then done it. I achieve these things. And every time I get written off, I’ve come back from it."
A return to Bournemouth: The club that shaped him
Wilson now sits on 90 Premier League goals. His first 41 came during his years at Bournemouth, and he is set to visit the Vitality Stadium this weekend for the first time since 2020.
He said: "I’m looking forward to that on a personal level in terms of just being in a place where that was the next step for me where I managed to build my name and help the team get great success over the years. I’ve scored many goals in both nets for Bournemouth, so obviously I’ll be able to do it against them. It’s the same arena."
Wilson needs 10 more Premier League goals to enter the hundred club and he insists he stayed in England last summer for that exact reason.
Wilson added: "I had a tricky few years previously with injuries and then Alex Isak getting in great form and then basically finding myself playing second fiddle to him. It wasn’t really how I seen my last few years in the Premier League going. I’m a fighter. I didn’t want to just give up and say, OK, it’s easy for me to just go and do a different country, collect a little bit of money and things like that. But that’s not my motivation.”
Tuchel’s to-call List: A manager with a mission
If Wilson is to revive his England career, the man he must impress is the meticulous Tuchel. Fresh from guiding England to a perfect World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign, eight wins, zero goals conceded, Tuchel has now set himself a new task of speaking personally to every England hopeful. The number hovers between 55 and 60 players. Tuchel laughed at the length of the list, but insisted the calls are essential.
"Players that are on our long list, 55, 60 players, to reach out to them, be in touch with them, explain to them why they were not here," he said. "Explain to them what they have to do, where they can improve. Can they even do something, or is it just a choice, so this is my job in the next weeks and months.
"Yeah, and I hate phone calls. Better on FaceTime. Then I see the expression, at least, and get a feeling for the person. Or I need to visit them, visit training grounds. We can do group visits. We can do Jude (Bellingham) and Trent (Alexander-Arnold). And visit the clubs. And some of them we will call. Let's see. Listen, we've just finished this camp and I think it's important that I reach out to everyone, even to the guys we didn't pick so regularly, to tell them where they are and give them honest feedback."
Will Wilson’s phone ring?
That is the question Wilson smiles at. He knows his age will be used against him and his injury history will be raised. But he refuses to surrender his belief that a late surge of form, coupled with his relentless self-discipline, could force Tuchel’s hand.
