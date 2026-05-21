The World Cup is getting even bigger! FIFA open door to expanding tournament to whopping 66 teams for 2030 edition

Just as the football world is preparing for the first-ever 48-team World Cup in North America, the governing body is looking even further ahead. The proposal to expand the 2030 World Cup to a staggering 66 teams has gained significant momentum in recent weeks, according to AS. Initially suggested by CONMEBOL to widen access to the elite level, what was once seen as a radical idea is now being taken seriously by several member federations.

FIFA hierarchy, headed by Gianni Infantino, is increasingly viewing this expansion as a way to promote plurality. Infantino has frequently described the tournament as a global celebration, and a 66-team format would offer nations that have never tasted World Cup action a realistic path to the grandest stage. With the 2026 edition already set to feature debutants Cape Verde, Curacao, Uzbekistan and Jordan, the appetite for a broader guest list is growing at FIFA headquarters.



