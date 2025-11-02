Wolves SACK Vitor Pereira! Rock-bottom Premier League strugglers make huge call despite handing manager new contract in September

In what has turned out to be Pereira’s final game in charge, Wolves suffered a 3-0 loss at Fulham on Saturday. Strikes from Ryan Sessegnon and Harry Wilson, as well as an own goal from defender Yerson Mosquera, brought about another defeat for Pereira's side, who were also reduced to 10 men after Emmanuel Agbadou was sent off after 36 minutes.

Following the game, Pereira said he was “trying everything” to arrest Wolves’ slide, telling the club’s official website: “I’m trying everything to mentally keep the team in conditions to compete. I had very good feelings from the last game, especially the second half, but I don’t think two days was enough to recover for this game. But it’s my responsibility.

“I’m not a manager to put the responsibilities on the players, but together, we need to have a talk, and to assume the responsibilities together as a group because we cannot accept this level that we played today.

“I understand [fans’ frustration] because if I’m not proud with what we did today, they – for sure – will not be. I must accept it because they are frustrated and I’m frustrated too.

“I’m suffering because it’s my work and I do my best every time, as I did last season, but today, technically, physically and practically, we didn’t play in our level. It means that they come here to support us and thanks for them, but in the end, I understand their frustration.

“I’m a fighter. I never give up. I’m not this kind of person. I will try my best in the next training to mentally recover the team, to tactically recover the organisation that we need for the next game.”