The legendary FC Bayern goalkeeper made his 137th Champions League start for the club in the quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid, moving ahead of Lionel Messi (136). Thomas Müller sits ninth in this ranking with 119 starts.
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With just one player left to surpass, FC Bayern’s Manuel Neuer has overtaken Lionel Messi against Real Madrid and is now chasing a historic record
For now, Iker Casillas remains the undisputed leader, with 149 Champions League starts for Real Madrid. However, if Neuer extends his contract with the German record champions by a year and starts in any potential semi-finals or the final this term, Casillas’s record could be under serious threat.
Bayern are already assured of eight group-stage appearances next term, with potential knockout rounds to follow.
Nevertheless, the 40-year-old has indicated that he will not let this factor dictate his still-undecided future plans, as he made clear at Tuesday’s press conference ahead of the Real Madrid clash when asked whether a potential title would sway his choice.
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Neuer is likely to extend his contract with FC Bayern, while Urbig is expected to get more game time.
Neuer has announced that he and the club will make a decision soon. “I don’t think it will be too long,” he said. “Before I pluck up the courage to decide. Then, of course, there will be talks with the club.”
Bayern’s hierarchy has already signalled its readiness to extend the 40-year-old’s contract by a further twelve months, should he wish to continue. Neuer has repeatedly stressed that he will base his choice on how his body responds to training and match demands.
Sport Bild recently reported that a one-year extension for Neuer is now “likely”. In that case, however, Bayern’s bosses intend to deploy the 2014 World Cup winner much more sparingly next season. Neuer’s deputy, Jonas Urbig, is set to receive significantly more playing time as part of the club’s preparations for the post-Neuer era. The plan is for the 22-year-old to start roughly 20 matches.
Urbig has already started 14 times this season, partly due to Neuer’s month-long absence at the start of the year caused by two muscle injuries that ruled him out of six matches.
Champions League: Manuel Neuer is chasing Casillas' record
Position Player Champions League starts Club 1 Iker Casillas 149 Real Madrid 2 Manuel Neuer 137 FC Bayern 3 Lionel Messi 136 FC Barcelona 4 Sergio Ramos 129 Real Madrid 5 Xavi 126 FC Barcelona 6 Raúl 123 Real Madrid 7 Sergio Busquets 121 FC Barcelona 8 Gerard Piqué 120 FC Barcelona 9 Thomas Müller 119 FC Bayern 10 Ryan Giggs 118 Manchester United