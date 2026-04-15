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Manuel NeuerGetty Images
Jonas Rütten

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With just one player left to surpass, FC Bayern’s Manuel Neuer has overtaken Lionel Messi against Real Madrid and is now chasing a historic record

Champions League
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
M. Neuer
L. Messi
I. Casillas

Manuel Neuer’s future remains uncertain, but another year at Bayern Munich would see him claim a historic record.

The legendary FC Bayern goalkeeper made his 137th Champions League start for the club in the quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid, moving ahead of Lionel Messi (136). Thomas Müller sits ninth in this ranking with 119 starts.

  • For now, Iker Casillas remains the undisputed leader, with 149 Champions League starts for Real Madrid. However, if Neuer extends his contract with the German record champions by a year and starts in any potential semi-finals or the final this term, Casillas’s record could be under serious threat.

    Bayern are already assured of eight group-stage appearances next term, with potential knockout rounds to follow.

    Nevertheless, the 40-year-old has indicated that he will not let this factor dictate his still-undecided future plans, as he made clear at Tuesday’s press conference ahead of the Real Madrid clash when asked whether a potential title would sway his choice.

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  • Urbig NeuerGetty Images

    Neuer is likely to extend his contract with FC Bayern, while Urbig is expected to get more game time.

    Neuer has announced that he and the club will make a decision soon. “I don’t think it will be too long,” he said. “Before I pluck up the courage to decide. Then, of course, there will be talks with the club.”

    Bayern’s hierarchy has already signalled its readiness to extend the 40-year-old’s contract by a further twelve months, should he wish to continue. Neuer has repeatedly stressed that he will base his choice on how his body responds to training and match demands.

    Sport Bild recently reported that a one-year extension for Neuer is now “likely”. In that case, however, Bayern’s bosses intend to deploy the 2014 World Cup winner much more sparingly next season. Neuer’s deputy, Jonas Urbig, is set to receive significantly more playing time as part of the club’s preparations for the post-Neuer era. The plan is for the 22-year-old to start roughly 20 matches.

    Urbig has already started 14 times this season, partly due to Neuer’s month-long absence at the start of the year caused by two muscle injuries that ruled him out of six matches.

  • Champions League: Manuel Neuer is chasing Casillas' record

    PositionPlayerChampions League startsClub
    1Iker Casillas149Real Madrid
    2Manuel Neuer137FC Bayern
    3Lionel Messi136FC Barcelona
    4Sergio Ramos129Real Madrid
    5Xavi126FC Barcelona
    6Raúl123Real Madrid
    7Sergio Busquets121FC Barcelona
    8Gerard Piqué120FC Barcelona
    9Thomas Müller119FC Bayern
    10Ryan Giggs118Manchester United

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