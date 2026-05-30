Winners and losers from Canada's World Cup squad: Promise David's recovery, Alphonso Davies' progress and Ralph Priso's heartbreak

TORONTO — With a grand TV show from Charlotte, not a single leak and a banner unfurled from the top of Toronto’s famed CN Tower, the 26-player squad that will represent the Canadian men’s national team at the 2026 World Cup has been officially decided.

Marsch’s squad arrives surprisingly healthy. While captain and star left back Alphonso Davies remains likely to miss the World Cup opener June 12 against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the rest of the team is, after months of injuries and recoveries, somehow mostly healthy.

There will still be time to monitor the 26 players, and there are decisions to be made, notably who starts between the sticks, as Marsch plans on giving each of Dayne St. Clair and Maxime Crépeau 45 minutes against Uzbekistan on Monday. But the roster is set.

“I had a really good meeting with the leaders in the team... Obviously, having everybody here, the energy is always so good,” Marsch told OneSoccer. “We're getting healthy, so feel good about a lot of things. There's been a lot of positive developments over the last week to 10 days, so we feel like we're going to have some good momentum and then get ourselves ready to go.”

Here, GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from the CanMNT’s roster reveal. The team can make injury substitutions until 2:59 p.m. ET on June 11 and will travel with defenders Ralph Priso and Zorhan Bassong, as well as winger Jayden Nelson, for pre-tournament friendlies against Uzbekistan and Ireland in Edmonton and Montreal.