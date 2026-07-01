Getty Images Sport
'I think I'm going to win the World Cup' - Lamine Yamal insists France 'not better' than Spain as he makes final vow
Yamal backs Spain to conquer the world
The Barcelona starlet has set his sights on the ultimate prize, dismissing the idea that other nations boast a higher level than De la Fuente’s side. Despite some inconsistent performances in the group stages, the 18-year-old remains convinced that Spain have the quality required to go all the way and secure their second world title.
- Getty Images Sport
Les Bleus dismissed as tournament favourites
France have been widely tipped to dominate the knockouts after a perfect group stage, but Yamal is not intimidated by the 2018 winners. He pointed to Spain’s victory over Les Bleus during their successful Euro 2024 campaign as evidence that the French team should not be placed on a pedestal above their European rivals.
Addressing the hype surrounding Kylian Mbappe and company, Yamal said of France in an interview with COPE's Tiempo de Juego: "There's no team that's impossible to beat. France is not better than us; they haven't beaten us since the European Championship. There's no favorite. No one is ahead of us... When a competition arrives, I think I'm going to win. It's what I have in mind now. I think I'm going to win the World Cup."
Yamal makes World Cup vow
While his talent on the pitch is often described as precocious, Yamal displayed a clinical mindset when discussing the emotions of the tournament. He revealed that while he has cried over injuries and for his family in the past, he expects to remain stoic even if Spain reach the summit of international football.
When asked how he would react to winning the final, the youngster made his vow: "I never get excited, I don't cry. I cried when I got injured, when I saw my mother cry. If I win the World Cup I'm not going to cry, it's impossible."
Addressing whether he would commemorate a potential victory in another way, he added: "I can't get a tattoo because I'm Muslim but I wouldn't tattoo anyone."
- Getty Images
Focusing on the knockouts
Spain have faced some criticism for their performances in North America, but Yamal believes the real tournament begins now. He argues that results are more important than aesthetics at this stage, though he remains confident that the team's level of play will naturally rise as the stakes increase throughout the knockout rounds.
"People are saying we can play better, but we're focused on staying calm, winning first, and then we'll improve," Yamal noted. "We can improve, we are much better than the level we are showing, but I want to win. You have to go out and play well and win. We have to have faith. The group stage doesn't mean anything now."
La Roja will look to find that higher gear when they face Austria in the Round of 32. Should they progress, a potential semi-final meeting against France looms on the cards, where Yamal's bold words may yet be put to the ultimate test.