Man City confirm ex-goalkeeper's return as part of Enzo Maresca's backroom staff

Caballero is back at City, with the Premier League club confirming the Argentinian has joined Maresca’s first-team coaching staff. Caballero is a familiar face to the City faithful, having represented the club between 2014 and 2017, making 48 appearances and famously proving the hero in the 2015-16 League Cup final penalty shootout against Liverpool.

The former goalkeeper and Maresca share a long-standing professional relationship, having previously played together at Malaga under former City boss Manuel Pellegrini. Caballero now transitions into his new coaching role alongside another returning figure, Danny Walker, who previously worked in the City Academy before following Maresca to Leicester City and Chelsea.