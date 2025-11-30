(C)Getty Images
William Saliba absent from Arsenal squad to face Chelsea in shock blow - but Mikel Arteta welcomes back two key attackers
Gunners lose key defender
The injury to the Frenchman is a bitter blow for Arteta, who will have to play without one of Saliba or Gabriel in the middle of his defence for only the second time in the Premier League since Saliba made his debut at the start of the 2022-23 season. It represents a key test to Hincapie and Mosquera, both new signings in the summer, who play in the Premier League together for the first time. Hincapie impressed last week for the Gunners in their 4-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur, but Chelsea will provide a different test to the young defender on loan from Bayer Leverkusen.
On Saliba's absence, Arteta said: "He was uncomfortable yesterday, so we need to explore a little bit more what happened.
"I don’t think it’s something major, but enough not to be involved in the game."
There is some good news for the Spanish coach however, with Gabriel Jesus and Viktor Gyokeres returning to the Arsenal squad and taking their place on the substitutes' bench. Jesus has hardly played for the Gunners in 2025 having sustained an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament in January. The Brazilian’s return is a huge boost for Arteta, who will be hoping the former Manchester City man will provide something different to his existing options.
Gyokeres will also be hoping to get back onto the field and could provide an impact off of the bench for the Gunners, who have been relying on Mikel Merino to lead the line in recent weeks. The Spaniard has chipped in with a couple of assists, against Sunderland and Spurs, but Arteta will be relieved to have the Swedish goal machine back from the medical table.
- Getty Images
Huge six pointer at top of Premier League
Sunday’s clash represents a huge chance for the Gunners to pull yet further away at the top of the Premier League. They will go seven points clear of second-place Manchester City with victory over the Blues, but will have been frustrated to see Phil Foden steal a late winner against Leeds on Sunday. Had Pep Guardiola’s team drawn against the Yorkshire side, Arsenal could have been as many as nine points clear by the end of the weekend.
Arsenal also know that defeat in west London could bring them back down into the thick of a title race. Chelsea can move within just three points of the league leaders and will be desperate to show their city rivals and the rest of the division that they are a genuine challenger for the title. The Blues are also uplifted by the return of an injured star, with Cole Palmer back as an option off the bench for Enzo Maresca.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Madueke returns to west London
Arsenal will also be without Leandro Trossard, who limped off the field against Bayern Munich on Wednesday. The Gunners do have reinforcements to call upon however, with Gabriel Martinelli getting the nod to start on the left-wing.
Noni Madueke returns to Stamford Bridge for the first time since joining Arsenal in the summer, but is only named amongst the substitutes. The English winger was on hand to grab his first goal as a Gunner in the 3-1 win over the German champions and will be relishing the chance to show his former side what they are missing.
Meanwhile, Martin Odegaard could make his first appearance in the Premier League in almost two months having sustained an injury to his knee against West Ham on 4 October. The Arsenal captain will hope to get some more minutes under his belt, but might struggle to dislodge Eberechi Eze in the Gunners' midfield.
- Getty Images
Chelsea look to stop rampant Gunners
Enzo Maresca's Chelsea side will be desperate to put a stop to a superb Arsenal, who have been one of the best sides in Europe this season. The Blues will hope their home support, as well as a weakened Gunners defence, can halt their opponent's title charge.
Advertisement