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Will Queiroz achieve a historic record at the World Cup against Ghana?

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The Portuguese coach is a familiar face at the World Cup... Will he lead the dreams of the Black Stars?

Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz is close to achieving a historic record at the World Cup, if he leads the Ghana national team in the next edition, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Queiroz is not currently under contract with any national team, after terminating his contract by mutual consent with the Oman Football Association last March.

However, the Portuguese coach has entered into negotiations with the Ghana Football Association to lead the “Black Stars” at the World Cup, succeeding Otto Addo, who was dismissed due to poor results.

Nevertheless, Queiroz is not the only candidate for the post, as his fellow countrymen Fernando Santos and Paulo Bento are also competing for it.

Queiroz’s agent, Tadio Martins, told Kooora in statements the day before yesterday, Friday: “There was no contact from the Ghana Football Association during the past period, but today we received the first official call. We will see whether this project is suitable for us.”

The name of Ghana’s new head coach is scheduled to be announced tomorrow, Monday, according to what Ghana’s Minister of Sports, Kofi Adams, stated previously.

  • Five consecutive posts?

    If Queiroz takes charge of the Ghana national team at the 2026 World Cup, he will become the second coach in history to appear in five consecutive editions of the tournament.

    Queiroz, 73, has been a familiar face at the World Cup, having featured in the last four editions: 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022.

    He led his home country, Portugal, in 2010, while he was with Iran in the other three editions.

    After leading the World Cup dreams of two teams from Europe and Asia, Queiroz will enter the next edition in African colors, if his negotiations with the Ghana national team are completed.

    Across his four previous World Cup appearances, Queiroz has coached 13 matches in the tournament, winning 3, drawing 4, and losing 6.

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  • WC2002-CHN-TRAINING-MILUTINOVICAFP

    The owner of the current number

    The only coach to have taken part in 5 consecutive World Cup editions is Bora Milutinović, as he led the dreams of 3 national teams from 3 continents.

    Milutinović began his World Cup appearances at the 1986 edition with the Mexico national team, then led Costa Rica in 1990 and the United States of America in 1994, meaning he coached two teams on their home soil in the tournament.

    The Serbian coach then shed the American mantle to lead the dreams of Nigeria in 1998, before concluding his appearances by coaching China in 2002.

    During his World Cup journey, Milutinović played 20 matches: he won 8, drew 3, and lost 9.

    It is worth noting that Brazilian Carlos Alberto Parreira holds the record for the number of World Cup appearances, with 6, but they were not in a consecutive streak.

    He coached Kuwait in 1982, then began a run of 3 appearances with the UAE in 1990, Brazil in 1994 (he won the title), and Saudi Arabia in 1998.

    He missed the 2002 edition, then returned with the Brazilian national team for a new spell in 2006, before concluding his appearances by coaching South Africa on home soil at the 2010 edition.

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