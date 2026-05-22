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Manuel Neuer ruled out of Bayern Munich's cup final clash with another injury after 40-year-old's Germany return confirmed
Calf injury forces cup final absence
Bayern will be without their captain for Saturday's DFB-Pokal final showdown with defending champions Stuttgart. The club released an official statement on Friday confirming that muscle problems in the left calf have ruled the goalkeeper out of the squad for the season's domestic showpiece in Berlin.
The veteran icon originally picked up the knock during Bayern's final Bundesliga match against Koln. While the club initially suggested he just needed a short break, the timing of the injury is a significant blow for Vincent Kompany's side as they look to secure silverware at the end of a domestic campaign. No official timeline has been set for his return to full training.
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Nagelsmann confirms World Cup status
Before the latest fitness issue, Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed that the Bayern legend has decided to end his international retirement after two years and will go into the World Cup as the national team's first choice shot stoppers.
Discussing the selection, Nagelsmann stated: "Yes, I am planning for him. Everyone knows what kind of aura surrounds Manu. The decision is, in my eyes, the right one." T
his confirmation follows intense internal debate within the German coaching setup, which ultimately prioritised Neuer's vast experience and pedigree over other alternatives who had featured during his absence.
A major blow for Oliver Baumann
The sudden return and confirmed status of Neuer has left other German goalkeepers in professional limbo. Hoffenheim's Oliver Baumann had been expected to take the gloves in the wake of Marc-Andre ter Stegen's own injury woes, but he must now reconcile with a secondary role for the tournament. Nagelsmann admitted that delivering the news was difficult, describing the decision as "a blow" for Baumann.
However, the manager was full of praise for the 35-year-old’s professional reaction, labelling him a "world-class" option and noting that several conversations had confirmed Baumann's commitment to supporting the team regardless of his role. The German squad will also be supported by Jonas Urbig, who joins the group as a training partner to maintain high levels of competition within the goalkeeping unit.
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Germany's path to the 2026 title
Die Mannschaft are set to begin their World Cup preparations in Herzogenaurach on May 27, and they will be hoping Neuer is fit enough to participate in warm-up friendlies against Finland and the United States. Their tournament journey officially kicks off on June 14 in Houston against Curacao, followed by Group E fixtures against the Ivory Coast and Ecuador.
With Joshua Kimmich wearing the captain's armband and Neuer restored to the starting XI, Nagelsmann is banking on a blend of veteran leadership and tactical flexibility to secure a fifth world title for Germany. The focus now shifts entirely to the medical room at Sabener Strasse as Neuer fights to prove his fitness ahead of the trip across the Atlantic.