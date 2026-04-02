In February, the United States and the Zionist entity carried out a joint missile strike on Iran, resulting in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

These developments have raised doubts about Iran’s participation in the World Cup, particularly following comments by the Iranian Minister of Sport, who indicated that his country “does not have the capacity to participate”.

US President Donald Trump also called on Iran to withdraw “for its own safety”. He wrote on Truth Social: “The Iranian team is welcome at the World Cup, but I do not believe it is appropriate for them to participate, for the sake of their safety.”

Iran responded angrily to these remarks, insisting that it “cannot be excluded” and suggesting that the United States withdraw instead.

However, the Iranian Ministry of Sport subsequently issued a firm statement that raised doubts, announcing an official decision to ban all national sports teams and delegations from travelling to countries classified by Tehran as “hostile”, until further notice.