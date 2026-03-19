Will he be Leon Goretzka’s successor? FC Bayern Munich appears to be making an exciting transfer decision

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany is said to be a fan of Aseko, who regularly trained with the Belgian in the FCB first team before his loan move to Hannover (he has been playing for the Lower Saxony side since early February 2025). The German Under-21 international is having a very strong season in the 2. Bundesliga with Hannover 96, and according to Sky, the club’s management in Munich generally believe he has the potential to succeed Goretzka. Another point in Aseko’s favour is that he can also be deployed as a right-back and could therefore take on a similar role to Tom Bischof, who was signed from Hoffenheim last summer. Bischof arrived primarily as a central midfielder but often plays as a left-back for FCB.

Aseko, who moved from Hertha BSC to Bayern’s youth academy in 2022, is under contract at Säbener Straße until 2028. He has made 25 second-division appearances for Hannover so far this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

Should Bayern decide to bring in an external successor to Goretzka after all, Aseko could also be sold in the summer, according to Sky. There would certainly be no shortage of interested parties; after all, renowned clubs from abroad, such as Villarreal or Brighton & Hove Albion, are reportedly showing interest in the central midfielder.