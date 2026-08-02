Will Arsenal sign Vinicius Junior? Mikel Arteta reacts to sensational transfer links as Gunners plot 'ambitious' summer moves

When asked directly about the possibility of signing the Brazilian winger, Arteta was careful with his words but made his objectives known. "Well we are really active, trying to improve and evolve the team. That's clear," Arteta said. "We expect to have movements in the next few weeks, obviously, because we want to get better like anybody else.

"And you can just see it. The transfer market and our opponents, what we are doing - we won't sit still. And we are very ambitious in what we want to do.

"The margins are very small. And because we want to get better and the level is going to increase, we need to increase the competition internally. We need to make sure we identify the things that we don't have in the team, to have bigger margins. And that's the way we have to think."