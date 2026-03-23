‘Will never happen again’ - Why Nottingham Forest achievement won’t be matched as Reds legend claims stunning Premier League impact deserves more credit

Crossley knows the qualities he is looking for, with many of those shared by iconic team-mates that he once played alongside at Forest. Asked to pick out five of those that would complete the ultimate six-a-side team - as he takes up a role between the posts - Crossley said: “It was pretty easy for me, really. I had a few where I had to think about it. But during my time at the club - from being a YTS, 12 years, making my debut at 19 years old - I played with some unbelievable players. So it did become more difficult the more I started to think from the beginning. But I really enjoyed my time under Frank Clark when we got into Europe, and we did so well in those three years. It really doesn't get the credit it deserves, what Frank actually did at the football club.

“So I've gone for Stuart Pearce, obvious reasons. He's our captain. He's our leader. I've gone for Des Walker. I'm still in touch with Des. I still speak to him regularly. He never changes. I love him to bits. What a great player. Roy Keane came over from Ireland at 18 years old and he was like, wow, who is this guy?

“Lars Bohinen, I used to watch him train and then he used to come back from training and he used to get one of the really small balls, the really small ones, and he used to go out onto the City Ground pitch and he used to do all his little bits of skill and put balls in behind. And he used to gel so well with Bryan Roy and Stan Collymore.

“I've gone for a big Stan. Probably up there as one of the best strikers I've ever played with for two years, the goals he scored. Frank Clark's team talk used to be: ‘When you get the ball, just give it to Stan’. How simple is that?

“So me, Pearcey, Des Walker, Roy Keane, Lars Bohinen and Stan Collymore. What a team that is. And so many missed out. Teddy Sheringham, I love him as a player. Steve Chettle, Mr Steady Eddie, one of the record appearance makers for Forest. And then you've got Webby [Neil Webb], Hodgey [Steve Hodge], Nigel Clough. You could pick 100 players to be honest!”