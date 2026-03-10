'I don't know why I'm still here!' - Maurizio Sarri hints at imminent exit as coach blasts Lazio board over 'depressing' situation and slams January sale

The most alarming comments for Lazio fans came when the head coach addressed his own fragile position, firmly urging the hierarchy to resolve the bitter conflict. "I believe the club needs to take some initiative to bring them back because this situation is becoming far too difficult for us," he insisted. "I’m not a director, but this has been dragging on for a while now, so they know more than I do. They will know better than me how and where to intervene."

Having previously cited his immense loyalty to the fanbase as a primary reason for staying, he now sounds like a man completely at the end of his tether. "It's since June that I've been saying I stayed for the Lazio supporters," he confessed. "And now I don't even know myself why I stayed. Something must be done, certainly not by me: I don't even know why I'm still here."