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Why Liverpool didn’t waste transfer funds on direct Mohamed Salah replacement - with Danny Murphy explaining decision not to sign a recognised right winger
Barcola, Gakpo, Ngumoha & Munoz prefer the left wing
Bradley Barcola was the most lavish arrival on Merseyside ahead of the last deadline, with the Champions League-winning France international being lured away from Paris Saint-Germain in a £123 million ($165m) deal.
He - along with Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz - would prefer to line up down the left flank. Andoni Iraola is having to get creative with his team selections as somebody fills the void that 257-goal Salah left behind.
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Liverpool were linked with Minteh & Sarr
Potentially suitable successors to the two-time Premier League title winner are said to have been identified - with bids being tabled for Yankuba Minteh of Brighton and Crystal Palace star Ismaila Sarr - but no agreements were reached with domestic rivals.
Rather than hastily throw money at options C, D or E, Liverpool opted to bide their time, make do with what they have, and reassess in January. That is considered to be the best approach for now.
Why Liverpool did not sign a successor to Salah
Former Reds midfielder Murphy, who was speaking courtesy of Snabbare, told GOAL of Iraola’s squad being left a little lopsided when it comes to wide forwards: “I think there were a lot of rumours around trying to get Minteh and Sarr in, who are obviously more right-sided players, so they're obviously aware of it.
“But I think, as a football club, there's something to be said for not buying somebody or getting somebody just to fill. If you've already got talented, intelligent footballers there, who can play that side - because I've seen Barcola play off the right, I think Gakpo's got the intelligence to do it, I think he'll score goals from there. He got a great assist from there, actually, I think in the Forest game from the right side.
“So they probably looked at what they already had when they couldn't get Sarr or Minteh and thought, ‘you know what, let's not rush and get someone in who doesn't quite fit the criteria’. So I understand it.
“You don't always get what you want in a window. You can't be held to ransom and pay over the odds for players just because you desperately need them, because they've spent a lot of money.
“So in an ideal world you'd want a more orthodox right-sided player, I agree with that, but ultimately do I think they've got enough for now in Munoz, who's shown glimpses on that side, and Gakpo can play that side and even Barcola? I think they've got enough.”
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Reds remain unbeaten in the 2026-27 campaign
Gakpo, Ngumoha, Munoz and Barcola have all spent time operating on the right early on in the 2026-27 campaign. It was from that position, with a burst down the touchline and low delivery into the box causing problems, that Netherlands international Gakpo teed up Alexander Isak for Liverpool’s winning goal at Bournemouth.
It may be that interest is rekindled in the likes of Minteh and Sarr, either early in 2027 or next summer, as both of them are said to be keen on heading to Anfield. The Reds are, however, unbeaten across Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup action this season, so the acquisition of a ‘new Salah’ has not become a pressing priority of great importance.
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