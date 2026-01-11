(C)Getty Images
Why ‘Kid Messi’ JJ Gabriel is not in Man Utd squad for FA Cup clash despite 15-year-old wonderkid being eligible to make debut under Darren Fletcher
Gabriel's record for Man Utd's U18 team
Gabriel has, while playing under Fletcher in the youth ranks, registered 11 goals through 14 appearances at U18 level this season, having been bumped up into that age group. His boss there is now working with the senior squad after being appointed as interim successor to Ruben Amorim.
As Gabriel is well known to Fletcher - and with academy prospects being given opportunities to prove their worth - it has been suggested that an exciting talent on the red half of Manchester could be given the chance to grace elite cup competition.
Premier League rules: Gabriel could figure in FA Cup at 15
While his age rules him out of Premier League action, Gabriel is clear to figure in the FA Cup. He has trained with United’s first-team this season and is expected to make his competitive bow in the not too distant future.
That breakthrough will not be made against Brighton, with Fletcher explaining why ‘Kid Messi’ is being kept out of the spotlight for now. United are eager to ensure that Gabriel progresses at his own pace.
Why Man Utd are holding Gabriel back: Fletcher explains
Fletcher told reporters when asked about a player that the Red Devils have high hopes for: “JJ is a fantastic talent. I've enjoyed working with him immensely, getting to know him. He's a young lad with a massive sort of hype, you know there's a lot of noise around him and deservedly so because he's a real talented kid.
“He works hard. First thing I'd say is he loves football. He loves training, he loves playing, he loves having the ball, he loves expressing himself. He makes fantastic decisions.
“He's got an enthusiasm for the game that's just amazing. 15-year-old, a bright future ahead of him. I'm super excited by his talent, but the most important thing is that he keeps developing, and he's in the U18s team, and he's doing fantastically well, but he's still got lots to learn.
“He's developing within there. But the world's his oyster and he just needs to go on his journey and his time will come in due course. But for just now, it's a little bit early (to put him in the first team) I think and I think a lot of people would agree with me.
“But I couldn't speak highly enough of JJ. He's got an amazing family and amazing support around him and he's somebody we're delighted to have at the club.
“And we just hope he keeps improving, learning every day and just keep being the boy that he is really and enjoying love and playing football and going and expressing themselves and scoring lots of goals so the Manchester United under 18s win every game. And then I'll be a happy man.”
Record breaker: Will Gabriel become youngest debutant?
Gabriel spent time with Chelsea, Arsenal and West Ham before ending up at United. He has attracted interest from elsewhere, with the Red Devils aware of the need to keep him happy before a professional contract can be agreed.
He joined them at the age of 11, alongside Portuguese GOAT Ronaldo as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner returned to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021. It has been reported that Gabriel is being lined up by Nike as their long-term face of the Mercurial brand, with manufacturing rivals adidas being beaten to his signature.
The record books have been rewritten with United, becoming the youngest player to represent the Red Devils in the FA Youth Cup. He starred, scoring the winner, in a 1-0 victory over Peterborough at Old Trafford in December 2025.
He could go on to become the club’s youngest debutant at senior level, with the path to a Premier League bow set to be cleared in 2026-27. Fletcher will likely be back with the U18s by then, with a permanent successor to Amorim being sought in the summer.
