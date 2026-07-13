Revealed: Why Deco is 'reluctant' to extend Ferran Torres' Barcelona contract as PSG continue to be linked with transfer swoop

Barcelona’s administrative reluctance to offer Torres a fresh contract extension has officially been traced back to a costly clause embedded in his initial transfer from Man City. According to The Athletic, the reluctance to secure Torres' long-term future is tied to a specific clause inserted into the deal when he arrived from City in January 2022.

The Catalan giants originally agreed to pay an initial fee of €55 million plus a further €10 million in performance-related add-ons. While those milestones have already been reached and paid for, a fresh detail has emerged: Barcelona would be required to pay the Premier League champions an additional payment of between €7 million and €8 million if they agree to a formal contract extension with the player.



