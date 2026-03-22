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Why Bernardo Silva's hopes of completing Barcelona transfer are fading as midfielder nears Man City exit
Silva ready for a new challenge after eight years at Man City
At 31 years of age, and following eight productive years at the Etihad Stadium, Silva is ready to take on a new challenge. He has won six Premier League titles, the Champions League and 17 trophies in total during his time in England - with there still time for that impressive haul to be enhanced in 2026.
Barcelona have long been interested in acquiring the Portuguese midfielder, with the Catalan giants prepared to pay a fee at one stage. They could now snap up a proven performer - one with 107 senior caps to his name - for nothing.
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Silva has offers from Saudi Arabia, Italy and Portugal
According to Spanish news outlet Sport, Silva’s “priority remains playing for Barca”. He is said to have been offered to the Blaugrana through his agent Jorge Mendes. While Silva wants a switch, “time is working against it”.
It is claimed that proposals have been put forward by big-spending teams in the Middle East, with lucrative deals to be found there, while Juventus would like to take Silva to Serie A. A retracing of steps to his roots at Benfica has also been mooted.
Silva is said to have “doubts” about all of those moves. He has made it clear that a switch away from the Premier League will be made, with there no desire on his part to represent another team there.
Why doubts have been cast over Barcelona deal for Silva
Barcelona have been presented with an intriguing opportunity, but Sport point out how Hansi Flick’s squad is already well stocked for ball-playing midfielders. With that in mind, priorities for the summer transfer window are said to be a centre-half and another striker - with veteran Polish frontman Robert Lewandowski approaching the end of his contract.
Amid Barca’s much-publicised financial struggles - with an elaborate reconstruction of Camp Nou being incorporated within those - there is said to be “very little room” for manoeuvre on the recruitment front.
Mendes is said to have “made it clear that money is not a priority at the moment for Silva, who has part of his family living in Barcelona”. He already spends plenty of time in that part of the world and is merely looking to put down roots.
A “reduced offer” would be considered by the Silva camp, but Barcelona are finding it difficult to establish where he would fit into their team - with younger options already being favoured. The Blaugrana have no intention of stunting the progress of star turns that are already on their books.
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Silva wants to make future decision before 2026 World Cup
A “big dilemma” is now being faced and a “decision will soon have to be made.” Silva is hoping that the situation will be resolved prior to the World Cup getting underway in June. He wants to know where he stands before joining Cristiano Ronaldo and Co in a pursuit of global glory.
Silva is aware that he cannot leave other suitors hanging for too long, as options there will eventually disappear. Barca appreciate that the Portuguese would add useful experience to their ranks, improving the “balance” of Flick’s team, but no deal can be lined up any time soon.
That is freeing Silva to remain fully focused on City’s efforts at the end of the current campaign. They remain in the hunt for domestic honours in cup competition and the Premier League - with a nine-point gap to leaders Arsenal needing to be closed there.
While Silva is waiting to discover whether or not Barcelona will rekindle their interest in securing his signature, former City team-mate Julian Alvarez remains a top target for the Blaugrana and is expected to be the subject of a formal approach that could prise him from the clutches of Atletico Madrid.
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