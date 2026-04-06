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'Who wouldn't play for Real Madrid?!' - Gary Lineker questions Liam Rosenior's 'odd' Enzo Fernandez ban decision at Chelsea

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Former England striker Gary Lineker has called Liam Rosenior's decision to ban Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez for two games "odd". The Argentine World Cup winner was omitted from the squad for two matches after refusing to guarantee his Stamford Bridge future and hinting at a move to Real Madrid.

  • Rosenior cracks down on Fernandez

    Chelsea boss Rosenior took a firm stance by dropping Fernandez for the FA Cup quarter-final win against Port Vale and a crucial Premier League meeting with Manchester City next Sunday. The disciplinary action followed the 25-year-old’s recent interviews where he admitted uncertainty regarding his tenure in west London beyond the current campaign. Despite Fernandez's frequent captaincy this season, Rosenior insisted that the club's leadership needed to respond firmly to a "cultural line" being crossed.

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    Lineker defends Bernabeu ambition

    Lineker has jumped to the defence of the £107 million midfielder, arguing that expressing an interest in joining Madrid is a natural ambition rather than a slight against Chelsea. The pundit also highlighted a perceived inconsistency in the club's disciplinary measures, with Marc Cucurella escaping punishment for similarly controversial comments during the international break.

    Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Lineker said: "I thought that was slightly odd [Rosenior dropping Fernandez]. I don’t think he said anything particularly bad or detrimental to Chelsea. He basically just said he would like to live in Madrid. Cucurella said something similar about Barcelona and didn’t get punished at all. Who wouldn’t play for Real Madrid?! I don’t understand the ban. Fine him if you want to punish him and keep it in-house but I don’t see how a ban helps you. It obviously didn’t make any difference against Port Vale but I just thought it was a little bit odd."

  • Stamford Bridge culture under scrutiny

    Rosenior has prioritised squad discipline to salvage a turbulent season, despite Fernandez contributing 12 goals and six assists this term. The manager insists the internal sanction was necessary to protect the club’s evolving culture. Explaining his decision, Rosenior added: "It’s disappointing for Enzo to speak that way. I have got no bad words to say about him, but a line was crossed in terms of our culture and what we want to build. As a character, a person and a player, I have the utmost respect. He’s frustrated because he wants us to be successful. In terms of the decision, it’s not all about me, or the sporting directors. The ownership, the players, we are aligned in our decision. The door is not closed on Enzo. It’s a sanction. You have to protect the culture, and in terms of that, a line was crossed."

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    Wembley date looms for Blues

    Chelsea must navigate their upcoming Premier League fixtures without their midfield talisman before a massive FA Cup semi-final clash against Leeds United at Wembley. The pressure is on Rosenior to reintegrate Fernandez effectively, especially as the player remains under contract until 2032. Failure to resolve this tension quickly could jeopardise Chelsea’s silverware dreams and intensify speculation regarding a summer approach from Madrid.

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