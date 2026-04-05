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Abobakr El Mokadem

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Who will come out on top? Fierce rivalry between Morocco and Spain ahead of the 2030 World Cup

Morocco
Spain
World Cup
Morocco
Spain

The tournament will take place in Morocco, Portugal and Spain

 A news report published today, Sunday, highlighted a particular conflict between Morocco and Spain ahead of their joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup with Portugal.

The Spanish newspaper ‘AS’ published a lengthy report on Morocco’s situation, a few years ahead of hosting the World Cup, noting the existence of a conflict with Spain on several fronts.

In the report, the newspaper referred to certain crises in Morocco without providing any real evidence, whilst also highlighting Morocco’s influence within FIFA and the potential for this to influence certain decisions.

In the following lines, we present to you what was published by the newspaper "AS", which, of course, is biased towards Spain and levels certain accusations against Morocco without any real evidence to support them. Here is the text of the report:

  • Morocco v Spain: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022Getty Images Sport

    Friendly relations between Morocco and Spain

    The last time Spain and Morocco faced each other on the pitch was at the World Cup in Qatar, when Luis Enrique’s side were knocked out in the round of 16 following a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

    Since then, relations between the two federations have been officially cordial; indeed, they are set to co-host the 2030 World Cup. However, a clear power struggle looms on the horizon, and anti-Muslim chants in Cornellà could further exacerbate tensions.

    Morocco hosted this year’s Africa Cup of Nations as a crucial test ahead of the upcoming World Cup, and the country boasted of its magnificent stadiums – modern, spacious and welcoming.

    However, certain aspects of the organisation left a poor impression. In several instances, the treatment of competing teams – in terms of transport and training facilities – was criticised, with allegations that this was intended to secure a competitive advantage.

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  • The 2030 World Cup Final

    Nevertheless, the Moroccan Football Federation remains determined to host the 2030 World Cup final on home soil, specifically at the Hassan II Stadium in Casablanca, which is still under construction.

    One of the semi-finals will also be held at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, which hosted the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

    The full list of stadiums has not yet been confirmed, but if FIFA’s plan remains unchanged, Morocco will host matches at six stadiums, whilst Spain will be the main host with 11 stadiums; in Portugal, matches will be held at just three different stadiums.

    Morocco’s efforts to modernise its stadiums and prepare the country for the World Cup have sparked widespread public debate, ranging from complaints by numerous associations regarding the mass culling of stray dogs to protests by young people against the huge budget allocated to stadiums at the expense of basic services for the population (according to the newspaper).

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 50-NIG-MARAFP

    The battle for dual nationality

    Morocco is focusing heavily on another challenge: recruiting players born abroad who are eligible to play for the Atlas Lions.

     Ashraf Hakimi has long wanted to play for them, and Ibrahim Díaz was the most prominent example of this; both are stars in the Moroccan national team.

    Recently, the option of recruiting Thiago Bitar for the Moroccan national team has emerged. The 18-year-old, who also plays for Real Madrid, has excelled in his team’s recent matches, and the Moroccan Football Federation has not hesitated to try to sign him; however, it appears that the Fuenlabrada native wishes only to represent Spain.

    This North African nation recognises that its diaspora scattered across Europe can provide ample resources to bolster its national team, as it seeks to raise its performance standards. For example, midfielder Ismail Saibari was born in Spain, and although he later moved to Belgium, he also plays for the Moroccan national team.

     The same applies to Ilyas Akhomach, who played for Spain at youth level but decided in 2023 to represent his parents’ country.

    This scheme has gained momentum in recent hours, with the federation announcing the inclusion of six new naturalised players in the Moroccan national team, all from Belgium and the Netherlands, aged under 20 and possessing great potential, such as Ryan Bonida.

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  • FBL-MOROCCO-FIFAAFP

    Morocco's rapprochement with FIFA

    The Confederation of African Football (CAF), chaired by South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe, has close ties with FIFA.

     Motsepe serves as vice-president of the organisation headed by Gianni Infantino, and these ties are clearly evident. The CAF comprises 54 members, and its votes carry significant weight.

     Meanwhile, Fawzi Lekjaâ, president of the Moroccan Football Federation, serves as first vice-president of CAF and a member of the FIFA Council, and has been appointed by King Mohammed VI as chairman of the 2030 World Cup committee.

    “For us at FIFA, we need to work with each and every one of you, regardless of the outcome of the vote. In any case, we need all of you to do your utmost because a united Africa, and only a united Africa, can have a real impact on FIFA and the world,” Infantino stated a year before the vote, which took place during the Extraordinary General Assembly to elect FIFA Council members.

    This influential group, which controls African football and is very close to Infantino, is Morocco’s most important pillar for achieving its goals, particularly the aim of hosting the 2030 Africa Cup of Nations final.

    Its influence was evident in the decision-making process just a few days ago when the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced Morocco as the winner of the Africa Cup of Nations, more than two months after Senegal’s victory in the final.

  • A new Moroccan dream

    Morocco’s bid is an ambitious one; following the success of the recent Club World Cup, it is seeking to host the 2029 tournament on its own.

    FIFA has not yet made a final decision, and despite fierce competition to host this tournament, which brings together the world’s best teams, this North African country wants to prove its ability to host an event of this scale independently.

      (Read also)... Following the Egypt match crisis... Will Spain lose the honour of hosting the 2030 World Cup final?