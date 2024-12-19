Who will be the next Cyle Larin? Akron's Emil Jaaskelainen, Phoenix Rising's Pape Mar Boye among top names to watch in 2025 MLS SuperDraft

GOAL analyzes some of the brightest prospects that have declared for the 2025 MLS SuperDraft

While MLS Commissioner Don Garber recently noted the league's SuperDraft has been deemphasized compared to other player acquisition mechanisms, it remains a valuable tool for unearthing talent. Players such as Duncan McGuire and Moises Bombito are just two examples of standouts discovered in the past five years.

Last week, 44 players participated in the 2025 MLS College Showcase in San Diego, vying for a chance to shine and secure selection in the upcoming SuperDraft on Dec. 20.

The four-day event gave coaches, scouts, and front-office staff a closer look at NCAA collegiate players who may have slipped through the cracks. For MLS clubs, it’s an opportunity to uncover the next diamond in the rough - or perhaps the next Cyle Larin. The Canada international, the 2015 MLS Rookie of the Year, has become a gold standard for SuperDraft success: a regular with his national team and now a top forward in Europe.

The 2025 MLS SuperDraft takes place Friday at 2 p.m. ET, offering the next generation of North American talent a shot at stardom.

There are list 477 players available in this year's draft. However, five players on that list truly stand out from the rest, and could be some of the first names off the board. GOAL takes a look at the top five prospects.