Reflecting on the internal fallout from the tournament in Germany, the Spanish tactician vehemently dismissed ongoing rumours regarding any lingering disciplinary issues. Speaking to Portuguese newspaper Record, Martinez said: "When there's a tournament and information leaks out, it's a very serious situation. At that time, we investigated and it was an accident. It wasn't a lack of discipline.

"It happened at Euro 2024 and that's not part of the decision now. Two years have passed. It happens in group dynamics and it's important to remember the most important thing: it was an accident and not an act of indiscipline. Antonio learned from it, but that's not part of the decision now."