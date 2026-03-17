Bodø/Glimt’s elimination from the Champions League round of 16 does not detract from the Norwegian side’s achievements; during the group stage, they beat Manchester City and Atlético Madrid before knocking Inter out in the two-legged play-off tie (winning both the first leg and the return leg at San Siro). This is a sign that football is on the rise in Norway; there is a strong focus on young talent over there, and what happened during the Vålerenga v Sandefjord match set a new league record. For the home side, on the opening day of the league – the season has only just begun there – a 15-year-old made his debut: his name is Gabriel Larsen Rajkovic; he came on in the closing minutes and set the record for the youngest player to feature in the Norwegian league, surpassing current Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard (who made his debut for Stromsgodset at the time).
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Who is Gabriel Larsen Rajkovic, the 15-year-old Valerenga player who made his debut in the Norwegian league?
"I'VE NEVER SEEN SUCH TALENT"
Rajkovic is a winger who prefers to play on the left despite being left-footed, but he can also be deployed on the opposite flank and has even played as a centre-forward when required. A member of the Norwegian Under-15 national team, he also holds a Serbian passport due to his father’s origins but, for now, has chosen to play for the country where he was born; he is considered one of the world’s finest talents among players of his age. After the match, Vålerenga manager Geir Bakke commented on the 15-year-old’s debut: “I don’t want to say anything that might put further pressure on him, butI’ve never seen a greater talent at that age. And he’s already a Serie A player.”
VALERENGA'S NEXT MATCH
A name to note down and keep an eye on from afar, to see how much playing time he’ll get in the coming months: Vålerenga’s next match is scheduled for Sunday 22 March away at Rosenborg, a tricky away fixture, and the 15-year-old Rajkovic will likely start on the bench again; it cannot be ruled out, however, that should the need arise, the manager might bring him on again during the match, as he did on the opening day of the league season, with the aim of giving one of the finest talents of his generation the chance to rack up some playing time.