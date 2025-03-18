'What the hell are you talking about?' - Kylian Mbappe baffled by Rodri beating Vinicius Junior to Ballon d'Or as he plays down Ousmane Dembele's chances of winning 2025 prize

Kylian Mbappe has questioned Rodri beating Vinicius Junior to the Ballon d'Or, while playing down Ousmane Dembele's chances of winning the 2025 award.

