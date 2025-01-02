What next for Wayne Rooney? Man Utd legend should QUIT management after brutal Plymouth sacking - family life, punditry and 'playing second fiddle' to Coleen a better fit for one of England's true greats

Rooney was shown the door by the Pilgrims on New Year's Eve to end another short stint as a head coach and his future in management now looks bleak

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

The writing had been on the wall for some time for Wayne Rooney at Plymouth Argyle. It was a bit of a surprise their unhappy marriage lasted as long as it actually did.

Rooney and Plymouth officially agreed to part ways on New Year's Eve, though reports suggest there was a pretty one-sided argument to that arrangement, with the 39-year-old effectively sacked. An unforgettably forgettable 25-match spell at Home Park was brought to a premature end.

There's been a familiar theme that has followed Rooney throughout his relatively short time in management, and it's not a particularly positive one. Wherever he has gone, chaos has ensued in such visceral contrast to his esteemed playing career.

With Rooney now out of a job again, now is the time for him to reflect on what he really wants from football.