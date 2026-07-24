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Marcus Rashford Man Utd GFXGOAL
Krishan Davis

What next for Marcus Rashford? Man Utd running out of options in bid to offload England star's huge salary

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Manchester United
M. Rashford
Premier League
M. Carrick
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It feels as though Marcus Rashford and Manchester United are back at square one. Both player and club must have been desperately hoping that Barcelona would take up what looked like a bargain £26 million ($35m) option to buy the attacker at the end of a productive loan spell in Catalunya in 2025-26, but, much to United's disbelief and anger, they turned in another direction. Now, Rashford faces limbo at Old Trafford.

On the face of it, the permanent appointment of Rashford's former team-mate Michael Carrick as head coach might seem like it paves the way for the winger to be reintegrated and happily resume his career at United. But it's just not that simple.

This is a fluid situation, with almost any outcome - staying at United, heading on another loan or completing a permanent transfer away - still possible. However it plays out, it is becoming increasingly clear that Rashford's future is not going to be resolved until the bitter end of the summer transfer window.

  • England v Argentina: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Missed opportunity

    United might have hoped that Rashford would put himself in the shop window with some strong showings at the 2026 World Cup with England, but the presence of Anthony Gordon - a recent theme - meant things didn't exactly go to plan for the 28-year-old.

    The pair were vying for the starting role on the left flank of Thomas Tuchel's attack in the lead-up to the tournament, but Rashford failed to capitalise on Gordon's slow start in North America despite a cool finish to wrap up the opening victory over Croatia.

    Following the consecutive uninspiring victories over Panama and DR Congo, the United outcast was dropped and new Barcelona signing Gordon took his place for the remainder of the knockouts, emerging as a key attacking figure.

    Rashford would end the tournament with just one goal and one assist, with the latter coming against a non-existent French defence in the third-place play-off.

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  • England Training SessionGetty Images Sport

    Options dry up

    Indeed, Rashford's World Cup unfolded against the backdrop of a number of his potential options drying up in terms of his next move. His now-former loan club Barcelona had, of course, already completed the signing of Gordon from Newcastle for a cool £69m ($92m) before the big event even got underway.

    That meant it was always unlikely that the Catalans would trigger the buy option that was included in their agreement with United, and that was duly allowed to expire on June 15, four days after the tournament had kicked-off. For their part, the English giants are not renegotiating that sum and will not consider loaning him to Camp Nou again.

    One month later and a day after England's painful semi-final exit at the hands of Argentina, the £40m ($53m) exit clause in Rashford's contract lapsed, too, meaning any future transfer fee will have to be negotiated. That is probably less surprising, as Barca's £26m option is reported to be the realistic asking price.

    Any lingering hope that Rashford had that the Blaugrana might return for him later in the summer may well have been extinguished by the news that Karim Adeyemi has completed his move Borussia Dortmund. Meanwhile, Rashford himself is reported to have rejected interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Galatasaray as he holds out for a leading Champions League club.

    It's not just the player for whom options have dried up, however. United had been weighing up a move for West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville, but the Netherlands international now seems destined for the Al-Hilal and the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia in a deal worth £60m ($80m).

    The Red Devils' fairly frugal summer to date suggests they are not in a position to spend freely, having only brought in a limited amount through player sales so far, and they are not blessed with depth on the left-hand side.

  • Manchester United Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport

    Path blocked

    The chances of Rashford continuing his career elsewhere in the Premier League also appear slim. According to The i Paper, United have no intention of selling the attacker to another English top-flight club, despite Tottenham showing a willingness to cough up his now-expired £40m clause.

    That is because the Red Devils are determined to avoid being 'humiliated' by their academy graduate going on to rediscover his goal-scoring touch with a domestic rival - something that would be considered a 'PR disaster'.

    Premier League champions Arsenal and Xabi Alonso's Chelsea are also said to be keeping tabs on the forward's situation, but it now seems highly unlikely that either will solidify their interest, especially after the latter splurged £117m ($156.5m) on Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers.


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  • Jim RatcliffeGetty Images

    Big obstacle

    It's becoming increasingly clear that Rashford's exorbitant wages are a huge part of the reason why the player is stuck in limbo and United are still struggling to find a solution at the midway point of the summer transfer window. He is one of the highest earners at Old Trafford on an eye-watering £325,000 per week - a sum that is proving prohibitive both in terms of trying to shift Rashford and to the possibility of him resuming his career with his boyhood club.

    It's evident that there is no realistic suitor willing to come anywhere close to matching that figure, albeit the player has reportedly rejected even more lucrative proposals, presumably from less appealing teams. Otherwise, he almost certainly would have found a new home by now.

    The catch-22 is that the United hierarchy reportedly want Rashford's salary off the wage bill as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS continue their cost-cutting. While former head coach Ruben Amorim wanted him out, the decision to get rid of Rashford in January 2025 was also supported by the board for that reason.

    According to The Athletic, the remaining two years of Rashford's contract would cost the club some £39m ($52m), excluding any bonuses. Ratcliffe's stance, then, is unlikely to have changed, with the player far from a guaranteed starter and soon to turn 29.

  • Michael Carrick Marcus Rashford Man UtdGetty

    'Another chance'?

    However, the latest noises around United suggest there is an openness, on Carrick's part at least, to Rashford being reintegrated. He is widely expected to join up with the squad in Dublin for the remainder of pre-season after a post-World Cup holiday, and is said to harbour no resentment toward the club despite being ostracised and put in the 'bomb squad' by the Englishman's predecessor, Amorim. The club also has the added demands of Champions League football to think about.

    "Rashford is really looking forward to the opportunity to work with Carrick," transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel recently. "Carrick is also looking forward to working with Rashford. I am told that Carrick is genuinely excited about the opportunity to help revive Rashford's career at Man United.

    "Rashford and the club are prepared to give each other another chance. After that, they will decide whether to continue together or whether the player will leave during the summer transfer window."

    Carrick addressed the loanee's future back in April, admitting that nothing was set in stone: "There's decisions to be made in time on certain things, and obviously Marcus is in that situation. But at this point in time, nothing's been decided. From my perspective, whoever's here, I want to work with, make the best out of and help them improve."

    It will be interesting to see whether some sort of compromise can be reached for Rashford to continue back at Old Trafford, perhaps in the form of a wage cut, although that has been deemed unlikely. Indeed, The i Paper adds that the most likely scenario is that he is given the chance to resurrect his United career amid the dearth of other options, and the need to keep him may well have grown following the failure to land Summerville.

  • Manchester United FC v Liverpool FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Frosty reception

    It remains to be seen whether Ratcliffe and his cronies would be as prepared to welcome Rashford back as Carrick supposedly is, given the potential cost, but there is also something to be said for the old adage, 'you should never go back in football'.

    The forward's relationship with certain sections of the fanbase had soured badly before he departed on loan in January 2025. Rashford had become a lightning rod for criticism due to his perceived poor attitude and application, albeit he was arguably scapegoated by Amorim amid United's wider struggles.

    However, it will still take a serious show of fight and some strong early form for Rashford to get the supporters back onside, otherwise his return could quickly turn toxic. Much would also depend on how United perform overall at the start of the season.

  • England FIFA World Cup 2026 CampGetty Images Sport

    Loan or bust

    United, then, are stuck in a quandary of their own making - unable to shift Rashford due to his huge wages and the fact that their obvious desperation to sell him means no one is going to match their £26m valuation, while the player himself has rightfully turned down less appealing options. Consequently, the best possible outcome for all parties might well be another temporary move away.

    If the Red Devils can strike a similar deal to their one with Barcelona, then Rashford's salary will be covered by his new loan club, who could in turn negotiate a pay cut with the attacker to make the transfer more financially viable, just as the Blaugrana did. Again, even that may be a tall ask at this stage, given United's determination to get that £325,000 a week off the books. Something like a 40/60 split might be more realistic.

    The one thing that is clear is that this situation could drag on right until the end of the transfer window. Rashford is being selective about his next move, and any viable suitors will believe they can negotiate a more favourable loan agreement later in the market as United become increasingly desperate - especially if they spend on a new winger.

    Where exactly the England international ends up is anyone's guess, but you can expect this saga to run and run and run this summer.

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