What missing out on automatic Women's World Cup qualification will mean for England as Lionesses lick their wounds and prepare for play-offs

"I expected a very tight game," the England boss said afterwards - and she had every right to anticipate as much. Only once has a meeting between these two sides been decided by more than one goal, and that was way back in 2017. Usually, it is a closely fought affair decided by fine margins.

That was the case to start on Friday, too, but when Patri Guijarro broke the deadlock after 19 minutes, the Lionesses collapsed in uncharacteristic fashion. "There was a difference tonight because we were disappointing," Wiegman added.

Not only did it result in the most emphatic loss of the Dutchwoman's tenure - and England's heaviest since 2009 - but it saw the European champions lose pole position in the race for the one automatic qualifying spot available for the 2027 Women's World Cup in this extremely tough group.

Spain now have the upper hand and will be able to book their place in the tournament in Brazil if they beat Iceland, as expected, on Tuesday. The Lionesses, meanwhile, need a favour from the Nordic nation if they are to stand a chance of avoiding the play-offs. It's extremely unlikely.

So, what does this mean for England's preparations for that tournament? And how much of a blow is it for the Lionesses and their hopes of winning the World Cup next summer?