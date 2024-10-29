Amorim MourinhoGetty
Harry Sherlock

What Jose Mourinho has said about 'apprentice' Ruben Amorim as Sporting CP boss prepares for Man Utd job

Jose Mourinho believes Ruben Amorim is ready for a major job having shown him the ropes at Manchester United in the past.

  • Amorim interned under Mourinho at United
  • Red Devils have expressed desire to pay release clause
  • Mourinho believes in his countryman
