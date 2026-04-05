What has become of Marko Pjaca? How is the former Juventus player getting on in the Netherlands with Twente?

When Juventus signed him in the summer of 2016, beating out competition from Milan, they were convinced they had a great talent on their hands, and that was probably true. A quality player, but physically fragile: his first serious injury came a year later when, during a friendly between Estonia and Croatia, he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and was forced to sit out for around seven months. It was the beginning of the end. From there, a series of loan spells followed at Schalke, Fiorentina, Anderlecht, Genoa, Torino and Empoli, in an attempt to find him a suitable home to get his career back on track. Pjaca, however, managed only a handful of appearances here and there, never quite regaining the form that had dazzled everyone during his time at Dinamo Zagreb. In 2023, he returned to Croatia to join Rijeka, then back to Dinamo Zagreb, and now Twente. For yet another fresh start.