Weston McKennie exclusive: Juventus midfielder lifts the lid on USMNT's dressing room characters & leadership ahead of home World Cup this summer

Speaking in association with Vita Coco, McKennie told GOAL when asked what the most important qualities are in any skipper: “For me, the most important leadership qualities are consistency, accountability, and leading by example every day in training and matches. I’ve been fortunate to play alongside strong captains at Juventus FC and with the U.S. national team, guys who set standards through their work rate, communication, and how they carry themselves on and off the pitch.”

McKennie has filled armbands himself, taking on that role for the first time with Juventus in January 2025. He went on to captain the Bianconeri against Al Ain and Wydad at the FIFA Club World Cup - an event which also took place in the United States.

He has been challenged to grow into that responsibility, with ex-USMNT star Stuart Holden telling the State of the Union podcast: “When there's stuff going down on the field and it's Mexico, and it's getting rough, he's the first guy that wants to scrap. And I love that. I love that tenaciousness that he has.

“I think he's an ultimate competitor. I think once the game gets going, he's there. But he's a guy that sometimes I look to and I want a little bit more from him - a little bit more command, a little bit more poise, a little bit more of a calming presence sometimes in the biggest moments, to show guys around him that I got you.”