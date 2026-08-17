'We need players' - Nuno Espirito Santo demands attacking signings despite £22m Arne Engels arrival

Despite his concerns further forward, Nuno was effusive in his praise for Engels, who registered 17 goals and 22 assists across 100 outings for Celtic: "He's a very good player. I think he'll help us a lot in the middle of the park, where we have two young players," he added.

The manager is also confident the engine room will look far more solid once key personnel return: "We have Tomas [Soucek] too. When he returns, I think we'll have more options and be stronger in the middle of the park."

He stressed that the hierarchy are working around the clock to address the squad's glaring needs before the deadline: "There's a lot of activity. The club knows the targets and the needs of the team. We're working very hard and trying to get the bodies in as soon as possible."