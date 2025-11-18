Getty/GOAL
Wesley Sneijder insists it's 'possible' Lamine Yamal will surpass Lionel Messi & predicts Barcelona wonderkid won't consider transfer away from La Liga giants until 2035
Yamal's injury struggles after stellar 2024-25 season
After a terrific 2024-25 campaign, where Yamal helped Barcelona win a domestic treble and reach the Champions League semi-finals, the teenage sensation has been plagued by injury issues in the first half of the new season. In September and October, Yamal missed four La Liga games due to a groin problem, which was later diagnosed as pubalgia – a chronic groin injury stemming from a tear in the surrounding soft tissue.
Just when it seemed that Yamal was slowly recovering from the setback, he was forced to withdraw from the latest Spain squad. He is, however, expected to make a full recovery in time for Barcelona's hectic festive schedule. Despite the fitness woes, Yamal has racked up 11 goal contributions in 11 appearances across all competitions so far this term.
- Getty/GOAL
Sneijder backs Yamal to surpass Messi
Yamal has long been billed as the successor to Messi's throne at Barcelona, and Dutch legend Sneijder believes the Spaniard could even eclipse the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The former Ajax midfielder also thinks Yamal will resist any transfer temptation for at least the next decade.
Speaking to AdventureGamers, Sneijder said: "We speak about whether Lamine Yamal can be Messi one day, well Lamine Yamal at Barcelona is the new Messi. They will never let him go and I think, I believe, that the kid would never want to leave. He’s been there since he was a youngster and he’s already achieved so much as a first team player. He’s earned a lot of money. He’s a big star of the team. Why would you consider going to England or Germany or wherever else? It doesn’t make any sense.
"Maybe he will leave later like Messi did to go and try some new experiences but it is 2025. If we speak again in 10 years time, Lamine Yamal will still be at Barcelona. Can Yamal reach Messi’s level or even go beyond him to become a better player? It’s possible. Players improve every year and he is already at such a high level."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Yamal excited to play at Camp Nou
Barcelona are gearing up to return to Camp Nou for the first time since its closure in 2023, with an extensive refurbishment almost complete. Yamal expressed his excitement about playing at the newly renovated ground in a social media post. He said, "Special nights are coming," before zooming in on Camp Nou with his phone camera.
Messi, meanwhile, caused a stir when making a secret visit to the ground at the start of the November international break.
- AFP
Next up for Yamal: Athletic Club & blockbuster Chelsea clash
After staying away from Camp Nou for two years, Barcelona could return to their iconic venue this Saturday when they face Athletic Club in La Liga with a reduced capacity of around 30,000. Barca hope to have the entire stadium open at full 62,000 capacity by the end of the year.
Yamal is expected to be fit for the clash with Athletic Club, which Barca must win to keep pace with arch-rivals Real Madrid at the top of the table. After their latest domestic outing, Hansi Flick's side will start preparing for a blockbuster Champions League encounter against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Advertisement