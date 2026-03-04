Getty Images Sport
Wes Brown defends Roy Keane after 'bullying' accusation from ex-Man Utd physio
A bitter row over dressing room culture
The conflict ignited when Rod Thornley, a long-serving physio who spent nearly two decades at Old Trafford, hit out at Keane during an appearance on 'The Busby Way' podcast, stating: "I witnessed him (Keane) bully people many times." These comments were a direct response to a scathing critique Keane previously delivered regarding the influence of non-playing staff during his tenure at the club. The Irishman had labelled certain staff members as "scavengers" and "cocky", accusing them of overstepping their boundaries by acting like players and attempting to profit from squad members, as per The Sun.
- Getty Images Sport
'He's still my captain'
Brown, who won eight major trophies alongside Keane, was quick to offer a different perspective. Speaking to SunSport via MGM, Brown admitted that Keane’s personality is abrasive but argued that his former captain’s transparency is actually a virtue. He noted that even former team-mates are not immune to Keane’s sharp tongue, but he maintains that the Irishman's intent is never to be a bully but rather to uphold a certain standard.
"He is not a bully. That’s Roy Keane. Simple as that. He says it how it is," Brown explained. "And you can like it or not like it. He says horrible things about me as well, but I don’t want to be personal. Keano is Keano. He’s still my captain."
Keane's accusations
The "bullying" accusation is rooted in Keane's belief that backroom staff were trying to "run the show" at Old Trafford. He famously criticised physiotherapists and masseuses for their perceived arrogance, specifically mentioning instances where they would allegedly wear headphones like first-team stars or try to buy players' luxury cars on the cheap. For Keane, these actions represented a dilution of the professional hierarchy that he believed was essential for success.
- Getty Images Sport
Legacy debates and modern dressing room
As this war of words continues to play out in the media, it invites further scrutiny into how legendary figures are remembered. For Keane, his reputation as a hard-nosed leader is both his greatest asset as a pundit and his most controversial trait as a former player. With more ex-players and staff turning to podcasts to share behind-the-scenes stories, it is likely that more anecdotes regarding the "Keane era" will emerge.
Advertisement