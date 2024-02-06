'Wembley of the North' - Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe outlines bold plans for spectacular new Old Trafford home

'Wembley of the North' - Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe outlines bold plans for spectacular new Old Trafford homeChris BurtonManchester UnitedPremier LeagueSir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly wants to turn Old Trafford into “Wembley of the North”, with ambitious plans being drawn up at Manchester United.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBritain's richest man has acquired stake in Red DevilsFunds being made available for redevelopmentNew build still an option being considered