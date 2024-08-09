Wrexham fan Arthur Massey dies aged 100Getty Images
Richard Mills

Welcome to Wrexham star Arthur Massey dies aged 100 as club and fans pay tribute to Second World War veteran

Welcome to Wrexham star Arthur Massey has died at the age of 100, as the club and fans pay tribute to the Second World War veteran.

  • Massey became a hit on Welcome to Wrexham
  • WW2 veteran celebrated 100th birthday in 2024
  • Tributes pour in as centenarian passes away
