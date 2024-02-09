Welcome to Wrexham season 3: Release date, how to watch & everything you need to know

Here's everything we know about the new season of Welcome to Wrexham.

The story of Welsh soccer club Wrexham continues to captivate viewers across the world as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney attempt to make miracles by steering the team to glory.

Seasons one and two were massive hits, earning mostly positive reviews among critics, with the acting duo helping to conjure moments of history in north Wales.

Here, GOAL brings you everything we know so far about Welcome to Wrexham season three, including when it is released, how to watch and more.