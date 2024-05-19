Weekly Wonderkid: Is New England Revolution teenager Noel Buck a future star for England or the USMNT?

The midfielder is at the heart of an international battle as he looks to prove himself in MLS.

Is a future England midfielder currently developing in MLS? Could a kid from Arlington, Massachusetts someday line up next to Jude Bellingham in the Three Lions midfield?

Meet Noel Buck, the midfield star who could go from New England to.... well, England. Buck is currently a rising star with the New England Revolution, one who finds himself at the center of a potential recruiting battle.

At the moment, he's tied to England, having played for the Three Lions youth teams. He's still eligible for the U.S., though, so Gregg Berhalter and U.S. Soccer don't have reason to lose all hope just yet.

Where will Buck end up? It's too soon to tell, but the Revs star certainly has the potential to go far whichever country he plays for on the international level.