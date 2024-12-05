'We will soon see the Kylian Mbappe we all know' - Javier Zanetti confident Real Madrid superstar will turn things around

GettyParshva Shah'We will soon see the Kylian Mbappe we all know' - Javier Zanetti confident Real Madrid superstar will turn things aroundLaLigaK. MbappeReal MadridArgentina legend Javier Zanetti has absolutely no doubts that Kylian Mbappe's ongoing struggles at Real Madrid will disappear in no time.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowZanetti backs Mbappe to revive his formConfident of him turning things aroundMbappe feeling the heat after missing back-to-back penaltiesFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱