AFP
'We have a great spirit' - Benjamin Sesko targets trophies at Man Utd after 'learning a lot' in debut season
Silverware on the horizon for Sesko
Sesko has expressed his desire to bring trophies back to Old Trafford after settling into life in the Premier League. The United striker, who joined the club from RB Leipzig last summer, is confident that the squad possesses the necessary talent and mentality to compete for major honours in the coming seasons.
The Slovenia international told Sky Sports: "I think we did great. Still, [there are] some games left but I think we're doing great. We have a great spirit in the team. I would like to really achieve some trophies here. Of course we need to do a lot for it, but I believe we have the capacity to do that."
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Life under Carrick
The mood at the club has shifted significantly since Carrick took over the reins as interim manager in January. United are currently closing in on Champions League qualification, a feat that seemed unlikely earlier in the campaign, thanks to a run of eight wins in 12 league matches under the former midfielder’s leadership.
"I'm learning a lot from the experienced players here - great players, great coaching staff," Sesko explained when reflecting on his development during his first year in England. "Also I like the city, it's a win-win."
The 22-year-old has enjoyed a respectable individual return so far, netting 10 goals across all competitions.
Defensive reinforcements return
As United prepare to host Brentford on Monday, Carrick faces several selection dilemmas in his backline. Harry Maguire is available for selection once again after serving a two-match suspension, providing a much-needed boost to the defensive options as the club looks to maintain its momentum in the top-four race.
However, the Red Devils are still without Lisandro Martinez, who remains unavailable due to suspension. Furthermore, summer signing Leny Yoro is facing a late fitness test to determine if he can feature against the Bees, leaving Carrick to wait on the final medical reports before naming his starting XI.
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Maintaining the momentum
United are eager to prove that their recent resurgence is more than just a temporary lift under an interim boss. With the team spirit praised by Sesko and a clear improvement in results, the focus remains on finishing the current campaign strongly to provide a platform for a sustained title challenge next year.
After facing Brentford, United will wrap up their season with games against Liverpool, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Brighton.