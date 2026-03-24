The external BVB consultant can understand the decision to part ways for many reasons and reveals some juicy details about the dynamics within the club’s management. He is also full of praise for Nils-Ole Book, the new manager.
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"We had a bit of a run-in": Matthias Sammer reveals juicy details about Sebastian Kehl’s departure from BVB
"I think it was the right decision to part ways. The two sides were no longer on the same page. So it’s only logical,” the 58-year-old said initially on the Sky programme “Sammer & Basile – the Hagedorn Talk”, hinting at tensions between those in charge: “I believe – and I really do say this respectfully – that they’d been at each other’s throats a bit.”
According to a report in the Bild newspaper, there were said to have been "irreconcilable differences" within the boardroom that led to Kehl’s departure. Above all, the long-serving BVB professional is said to have had a difficult relationship with his direct superior, sporting director Lars Ricken. The root of the problem dates back to spring 2024, when Ricken took over his current role from Hans-Joachim Watzke, replacing Kehl. Kehl had reportedly had his eye on the position for some time and was consequently disappointed.
According to Sammer, such “points of friction” are, from time to time, simply the way things go. “It is the right decision for everyone involved. The club has the opportunity to make a change. It is important to part ways with dignity and grace.”
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Will Sebastian Kehl become the new man in charge at HSV?
At his next club, Kehl could now step into the limelight; in particular, taking over from Stefan Kuntz at HSV is being mentioned as a possibility. There had already been rumours to this effect at the start of the year. Sammer, meanwhile, is certain that Kehl “will find a good position”, but offered this advice: “Sebastian should take a breather now.”
Sammer, however, had nothing but praise for Book. “So this quality of teamwork, of having personalities alongside expertise, was very, very important to the club,” he said, emphasising: “And when I’d put it all together, I said: Lars, it’s a fantastic idea. It’s not just good, it’s fantastic. It’s bold, it’s a challenge, but it’s analytical.”
BVB: Book has an excellent reputation
The 40-year-old had previously worked at SV Elversberg since 2017, guiding the small club from the Saarland from the fourth tier to the brink of the Bundesliga with a string of talented players he had unearthed. Among others, Book brought Fisnik Asllani (now at TSG Hoffenheim) and Younes Ebnoutalib (Eintracht Frankfurt) to SVE; Ebnoutalib was subsequently sold at a substantial profit.
Book will take up his new post as early as Wednesday and has been given a contract until 2029. According to Ricken, he was the “preferred candidate” to succeed Kehl. “I have been following his excellent work at Elversberg for a long time, first as sporting director and most recently as sporting director, and I am absolutely convinced that Ole is a very good fit for us, both professionally and personally.”
BVB, Fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's upcoming matches
Date Match 4 April, 6.30 pm VfB Stuttgart v BVB (Bundesliga) 11 April, 3.30 pm BVB v Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) 18 April, 3.30 pm TSG Hoffenheim v BVB (Bundesliga)