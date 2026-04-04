‘We feel unbeatable’ – Lennart Karl sends defiant message to Real Madrid after last-minute winner for Bayern Munich

Bayern snatched a dramatic 3-2 win over Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, pulling off a late comeback after finding themselves 2-0 down with less than 20 minutes to go. Thomas Bischof scored a stunning long-range strike in the 81st minute and equalised in the 92nd before the drama peaked in the 99th minute as Karl tapped in a low cross from Alphonso Davies to secure the victory.

This thrilling win comes just days before Bayern face Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday, giving them a massive boost of confidence ahead of the European showdown.