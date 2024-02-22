‘Ask this question!’ - Wayne Rooney reveals he pestered lawyers during infamous ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial between wife Coleen and Rebekah Vardy in hilarious anecdote
Wayne Rooney has revealed that he holds a keen interest in law, leading him to pester lawyers during the infamous "Wagatha Christie" trial.
- The 'Wagatha Christie' trial grabbed headlines in 2022
- Rooney chimed in with suggestions to his wife's lawyers
- Had also applied for a law degree at a leading university