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Wayne Rooney rejects retrospective Premier League medal after Manchester City are found guilty of 115 charges
Rooney opposes stripping titles
Rooney does not believe it would be appropriate for Man City to lose their historical honours following their recent guilty verdict. The Manchester United great was part of the squad that finished second to Roberto Mancini's side on goal difference on the final day of the dramatic 2011-12 campaign. Despite the monumental revelations regarding the club's finances, Rooney does not want to inherit a championship in a boardroom and expressed sympathy for the individuals who secured those successes on the pitch.
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A retrospective medal rejected
Speaking on the Stick to United podcast, Rooney said: "I wouldn’t feel comfortable about accepting another Premier League medal if I’m being honest, because I don’t think we deserve it. We didn’t do enough that season to win the league. I’m thinking as their players, they’re doing everything they can to win the Premier League title and in their minds they’ve done it. And if that happened to me, if all of a sudden Manchester United have been doing the same and I’m getting my Premier League medals taken away from me, I’d be absolutely devastated."
Sham contracts and disguised funding
The debate surrounding retrospective action follows confirmation from the Premier League that an independent commission found the club guilty of serious financial breaches between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. The details of the conviction are staggering: the commission revealed that a disguised funding scheme, orchestrated through Abu Dhabi United Group Investment & Development Ltd (ADUG), allegedly funnelled more than £900 million into the club to artificially inflate revenues and reduce costs. Furthermore, the official ruling highlighted that the reigning champions made concerted efforts to frustrate the four-year investigation, circumventing spending limits set by both the League and UEFA.
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Severe punishments and looming appeal
While he opposes rewriting history, Rooney demands strict sporting sanctions moving forward. "I’d put them in the lowest league they can go in and then put restrictions on them in terms of how much money they can spend for the next three or four seasons," he added. As the club vigorously deny the accusations and prepare to appeal the damning ruling, a separate private hearing will soon determine the exact punishments. This unprecedented legal battle is expected to dominate English football for months.
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