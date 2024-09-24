‘Hired Wayne Rooney & ended up in League One’ – Tom Brady & Birmingham’s American board ‘thought they knew everything about football’ when making costly mistake with Man Utd legend
Tom Brady and the rest of Birmingham’s board have been accused of thinking “they knew everything” prior to making a costly mistake with Wayne Rooney.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ex-England captain appointed in October 2023
- Lasted just 15 games at the helm
- Blues now chasing promotion out of third tier