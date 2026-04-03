Water bottles & gut instinct: Penalty-saving secrets revealed by ex-Nottingham Forest goalkeeper as Mark Crossley explains how he would thwart Ivan Toney & Bruno Fernandes

Part of the guessing element for goalkeepers has been removed with the emergence of bottles sporting penalty plans that were drawn up before a ball was kicked. Brice Samba employed that tactic when helping Forest past Sheffield United in the 2021-22 Championship play-offs, as did Jordan Pickford at Euro 2024, while Hannah Hampton threw Spain rival Cata Coll’s drinking aid into the crowd during the 2025 Women’s European Championship final.

Crossley said when asked about new trends: “Listen, technology has gone a lot further from when I played. So, you can study a lot of things. You would have a goalkeeping coach now that would sit down with you and probably go through the penalty takers' last 10 penalties and look at his technique.

“You can do all the research you want, but I believe that the players are that good, especially these days, that they can change their mind at the last minute anyway. I always thought Matt Le Tissier was the best ever, because he was the best striker of a ball ever. I was lucky enough to be the one that denied him, but he said to me that he did actually see me feign to go one way and at the last minute he changed his mind and he didn't get it quite right. So, I think players are that good.

“The first time I've seen the water bottle thing was Brice Samba, against Sheffield United. I was at the game and I thought, what is he doing? And then when I've seen it, I thought, he's obviously done loads of research with his goalkeeping coach, so you have to take your hat off to that. And it worked for him and I've seen it work again since.

“So, it's all psychological, especially in a shootout. It's a bit different with a penalty during a game. You can't go and pick the water bottle up and go, yeah, he's taken it here. Well, you can, but in a shootout, it's a little bit different when you've got to face so many penalties, one after another. Any tactic that a goalkeeper or a goalkeeping coach can use, use it.”