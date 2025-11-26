AFP
WATCH: USMNT's Weston McKennie scores his eighth Champions League goal with a header against Bodo/Glimt
- AFP
McKennie’s header gives Juventus the lead
Juventus faced an unexpected challenge when Bodo/Glimt took the lead early in the match, putting pressure on the Serie A side. But Lois Openda equalsied for the Old Lady after the half-time break and not even ten minutes later, Weston McKennie had his say. The American rose to the occasion, timing his run perfectly to meet Fabio Miretti’s excellent cross with a powerful and accurate header that found the back of the net. This goal marked McKennie’s first in the 2025-26 Champions League campaign and was pivotal in swinging the momentum back to Juventus.
Watch the goal
Immediate effect on the tie as Juventus fought
The header proved decisive in seizing control of a game that had already seen twists, with Juventus having to respond after conceding first. McKennie’s strike not only put Juve ahead but also altered tactical shape on the pitch, forcing Bodø/Glimt to chase the contest and opening space for Juventus to exploit.
- AFP
Wider significance for Juventus in the group
McKennie’s goal underlines his value as a goal threat from midfield in Europe’s premier club competition and provided a vital contribution in a campaign where Juventus sought points away from home. The Old Lady have struggled for form in the Champions League, collecting just three points from their opening four games. That run includes three draws and a 1-0 loss to Real Madrid. Juventus would win the match 3-2.
Advertisement